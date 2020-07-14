Brigham & Women's gets $25M donation

Brigham & Women's Hospital has received a $25 million gift to establish and support an Alzheimer's prevention program, the Boston-based organization said July 13.

The gift, from Andrew and Kate Davis and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, will be used to advance research working to predict and ultimately prevent Alzheimer's disease.

"Our talented team of Alzheimer’s researchers have dedicated their lives to finding ways to disrupt this disease," said Betsy Nabel, MD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital president. "We are exceedingly grateful to the Davis family for their transformative gift that will significantly accelerate our work and bring us closer to our ultimate goal of eradicating Alzheimer's."

The new program will be named the Davis Alzheimer Prevention Program to honor the donors.

More articles on healthcare finance:

20 healthcare companies that gave back their PPP loans

Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

HealthPartners to lay off 200, close clinics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.