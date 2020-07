77 hospitals that received $5M to $10M in PPP loans

Hospitals with fewer than 500 employees and medical offices were among the top recipients of Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government, according to data released July 6 by the Small Business Administration.

The data only includes companies that received loans of more than $150,000. The White House said that more than 86 percent of the loans were for less than $150,000, so the data reveals just a snapshot of the companies that received funding, according to The New York Times.

The disclosure comes after lawmakers pressed the White House to be more transparent about the loans, established as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief Economic Security Act.

The data puts the funding into ranges, with the top amount being $5 million to $10 million and the lower end of the range being $150,000 to $350,000.

Here is a list of the hospitals receiving $5 million to $10 million, by state.

Note: Some states didn't have hospitals receiving $5 million to $10 million.

Alaska

South Peninsula Hospital (Homer)

Arizona

Mount Graham Regional Medical Center (Saffer)

California

Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Barlow Respiratory Hospital (Los Angeles)

Central Valley Specialty Hospital (Modesto)

Mammoth Hospital Southern Mono Healthcare District (Mammoth Lakes)



Colorado

Aspen Valley Hospital

Southwest Health System (Cortez)

Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center (Walsenberg)

Georgia

Wayne Memorial Hospital (Jesup)

Hawaii

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waimea)

Kona Community Hospital (Kealakekua)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Delaware County Memorial Hospital (Manchester)

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Mahaska County Hospital (Oskaloosa)

Montgomery County Memorial Hospital(Red Oak)

Idaho

Bonner General Health and Hospital (Sandpoint)

Illinois

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

McDonough District Hospital (Macomb, Ill.)

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)

Touchette Regional Hospital (Centreville)

Indiana

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Kansas

Kansas Medical Center (Andover)

Newman Regional Health (Emporia)

Labette County Medical Center (Parsons)

Kentucky

Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)

Louisiana

Abbeville General Hospital

Maine

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)

Michigan

Dickinson County Healthcare System (Iron Mountain)

Kalkaska Memorial Health

North Ottawa Community Hospital (Grand Haven)

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Three Rivers Health

Minnesota

Aitkin Community Hospital

Community Memorial Hospital (Cloquet)

LifeCare Medical Center (Roseau)

Tri County Hospital (Carlton)

Welia Health (Mora)

Missouri

Cass Regional Medical Center (Harrisonville)

John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital (Marshall)

Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville)

St. Alexius Hospital (St. Louis)

Montana

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Sidney Health Center

Nebraska

Kearney Regional Medical Center

Nebraska Orthopedic Hospital (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Berlin)

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)

Speare Memorial Hospital (Plymouth)

New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital

Gila Regional Medical Center (Silver City)

Nor-Lea Hospital District (Lovington)

New York

Carthage Area Hospital

Chenango Memorial Hospital (Norwich)

Eastern Niagara Hospital (Lockport)

Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo)

Ohio

The Bellevue Hospital

Van Wert Health

Oklahoma

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Lake District Hospital (Lakeview)

North Bend Medical Center (Bandon)

Santiam Hospital (Stayton)

Pennsylvania

North Philadelphia Health System

The Fulton County Medical Center (Mcconnellsburg)

Texas

Sana Healthcare-Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morristown)

Washington

Grays Harbor Community Hospital (Aberdeen)

Prosser Memorial Health

Wisconsin

Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)

Crossing Rivers Health (Prairie Du Chein)

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

The Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

Tomah Memorial Hospital

West Virginia

Pleasant Valley Hospital (Pleasant Point)

Powell Valley Healthcare

More articles on healthcare finance:

Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

HealthPartners to lay off 200, close clinics

6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.