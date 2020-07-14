Seattle Children's to close day care center in cost-cutting move

Seattle Children's said it will shut down its day care center that employees use for their kids to help cut costs, according to CNBC.

The day care center is expected to close June 30, 2021.

Seattle Children's said that the decision was made because of the financial hit it took from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will help the hospital avoid layoffs.

"With the financial impacts we have experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot sustain our current spending and maintain the growth and financial stability we need to fulfill our mission," an email to staff obtained by CNBC reads. "We have decided to take action now to ensure we remain affordable for our patients and families and protect our most valuable asset: our team members."

Seattle Children's suggested alternatives for employees, including starting a child care subsidy program.

