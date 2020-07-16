UVA Health to end furloughs, pay cuts

University of Virginia Health System plans to end its labor-related financial mitigation strategies, including furloughs and pay cuts, in the next few weeks, according to a memo sent to staff obtained by CBS 19.

The Charlottesville-based organization said that compensation reductions, furloughs and retirement contribution suspensions will end after a designated three-month period. For some parts of the health system, the furloughs and cuts will end by the end of July; for others it will be in August.

UVA Health said its financial performance in June improved significantly, enabling it to end the furloughs and pay reductions.

"The sacrifices you have made these past three months have helped secure the future of UVA Health," the memo reads. "We are so appreciative of everyone’s commitment to our health system, to one another and to our patients. We are on this journey together, and we are proud of having so many wonderful and devoted colleagues."

