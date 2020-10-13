Bridgewater founder gives NewYork-Presbyterian $50M for center devoted to health equity and justice

NewYork-Presbyterian on Oct. 13 opened a new center to better understand and address health inequities via a $50 million donation from billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Ray Dalio.

The Dalio Center for Health Justice will proactively address health disparities and systemic inequities that create conditions for poor health, according to Jerry Speyer, chair of the NewYork-Presbyterian Board of Trustees. One of the center's main priorities is to reduce health disparities that disproportionately affect communities of color.

"We are committed to improving the health and well-being of our patients and communities through research, dialogue and education, equity in our clinical operations, investment in our communities and advocacy for national change," Julia Iyasere, MD, head of the Dalio Center for Health Justice at NewYork-Presbyterian, said in a news release.

Mr. Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund firm, in 1975 and launched his charitable foundation, Dalio Philanthropies, in 2003. He also sits on NewYork-Presbyterian's trustee board.



Learn more about the new center here.

