11 RCM headlines from March to know

From a private equity firm investing in Janus Health, to Care New England revenue cycle management as part of a new cost-cutting program, here are 11 RCM stories from March reported by Becker's:

1. Private equity firm Enhanced Healthcare Partners is investing in RCM tech platform Janus Health.

2. Working through "inconsistent and burdensome payer requirements to ensure our patients receive the necessary care prescribed" is one of the significant challenges Inspira Health Director of Revenue Cycle James O'Connell said his department is facing.

3. Seventy-eight percent of patients who disputed medical bills had charges reduced or removed, according to a survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.

4. Large health systems are more likely to say they do not have an optimistic view of Oracle Cerner, with reasons including delays in its revenue cycle product and staffing issues, a KLAS Research report found.

5. Seventy-eight percent of executives reported that they are currently evaluating or considering AI-based tools for its revenue cycle management processes, a survey from the Health Management Academy found.

6. Jason Nelms, vice president of revenue cycle at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, spoke with Becker's about his goals for 2023 as well as how his experience at Cigna helps him as a revenue cycle leader.

7. Providence, R.I.-based Care New England is targeting revenue cycle management as part of a new cost-cutting program.

8. Healthcare advisory firm Chartis acquired revenue cycle consultant Chi-Matic.

9. Fifth Third Bank said it will acquire healthcare payments and remittance provider Big Data Healthcare.

10. AGS Health opened an office in Manila, Philippines.

11. Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center's expanded partnership with revenue cycle software company AccuReg has increased point-of-service collections to $9 million, $5.4 million more than expected.