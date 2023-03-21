How customers perceive Oracle Cerner

Large health systems are more likely to say they don't have an optimistic view of Oracle Cerner, with reasons including delays in its revenue cycle product and staffing issues, a March 21 KLAS Research report found.

KLAS surveyed more than 20 Oracle Cerner customers throughout 2022, when Oracle took over ownership of Cerner. In November, about a fourth reported that they no longer saw the EHR vendor as a viable long-term partner, with health systems of 1,000 or more beds being more likely to switch opinions.

Here are the top concerns the 24 organizations had about Oracle Health in that November survey:

1. Road map: 75 percent.

2. Execution/delivery: 42 percent.

3. Vendor's staffing availability: 29 percent.

4. Cost/value: 25 percent.

Not yet delivering on the promise of the RevElate revenue cycle product and the company's layoffs were often cited, the report found. Oracle Cerner didn't respond to a request from Becker's for comment.