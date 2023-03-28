Private equity firm invests in Janus Health

Private equity firm Enhanced Healthcare Partners is investing in RCM tech platform Janus Health.

The investment will allow Janus to accelerate the development of its revenue cycle platform and allow its teams to operate more efficiently and effectively, according to a March 21 news release from Enhanced Healthcare Partners.



The release did not state how much money the private equity company was investing in Janus. Axios reported March 22 that the figure was $45 million. Through a spokesperson, Enhanced Healthcare Partners declined to confirm the amount to Becker's.