10 revenue cycle deals to know

From acquisitions to partnerships with health systems, here are 10 RCM deals reported by Becker's since May 11:

1. R1 RCM said it completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed June 21.

2. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital said June 21 that it is buying a majority stake in Aspirion, which helps hospitals and physicians recover complex claims revenue, such as that from vehicle accidents, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs, Tricare and out-of-state Medicaid.

3. Revenue cycle management startup Rivet secured $20.5 million in investment funding June 21 as it seeks to expand its team and software platform. Founded in 2018, the Sandy, Utah, company offers a revenue cycle operating platform for outpatient practices to collect money from payers and make prices more transparent for patients. It has software that estimates patient costs, detects underpayments and manages denial-of-coverage appeals.

4. PINC AI, the technology and service platform of healthcare improvement company Premier, said June 14 that it is collaborating with R1 RCM to improve end-to-end revenue cycle services for healthcare providers.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence has launched an analytics software company, Advata, that combines the capabilities and technologies of six companies to focus on population health and revenue cycle management tools for providers and payers, the new company said June 8.

6. Revenue cycle management company CorroHealth is expanding its services with the acquisition of Aergo Solutions, Aergo said May 25. The deal will help CorroHealth address growing demand for denials management and recovery services, the company said.

7. Conifer reached a multiyear, multifacility agreement with Brookwood Baptist Health, central Alabama's largest healthcare network, Conifer said May 24. The agreement expands the Frisco, Texas-based company's relationship with Brookwood Baptist Hospital and provides services for four more hospitals within the system.

8. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, said May 11 that it expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners. Ensemble has provided RCM services to Ardent in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will now include all Ardent markets.

9. National Medical Billing Services, a revenue cycle management company that serves the surgical market, said May 17 that it acquired New Jersey revenue cycle firm Medi-Corp. Medi-Corp specializes in revenue cycle management for anesthesia, ASCs and pain management clinics.

10. Med-Metrix said May 11 that it acquired front-end revenue cycle management software and service company PatientPal. Med-Metrix, a technology enabled RCM company, said the acquisition will improve its patient intake technology and service capabilities.