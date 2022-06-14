R1 RCM tapped for Premier revenue cycle partnership

PINC AI, the technology and service platform of healthcare improvement company Premier, is collaborating with R1 RCM to improve end-to-end revenue cycle services for healthcare providers.

PINC AI works with more than 4,400 hospitals and health systems, according to a June 14 news release from the company. PINC AI will use R1's expertise and analytics to assess the full spectrum of revenue cycle opportunities for health systems. It also will facilitate the purchase and use of R1's revenue cycle management suite for its clients.

Lehigh Anderson, president of Premier's performance service division, said the partnership will allow PINC AI to help providers extend a strained labor force by automating many routine tasks, such as scheduling, intake, coverage verifications, billing, denials management and customer service.”