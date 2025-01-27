10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. This page was updated Jan. 27.  

1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations. 

2. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a director of revenue cycle in Austin, Texas. 

3. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a revenue cycle informaticist. 

4. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a director of revenue cycle. 

5. Kootenai Health, based in Coeur d'Alene, seeks a manager of revenue integrity and analytics. 

6. Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle manager. 

7. Scripps Health, based in San Diego, seeks a senior director of revenue cycle. 

8. Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 

9. Temple University Health System, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 

10. UTMB Health, based in Galveston, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle team leader.

