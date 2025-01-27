10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. This page was updated Jan. 27.

1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations.

2. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a director of revenue cycle in Austin, Texas.

3. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a revenue cycle informaticist.

4. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a director of revenue cycle.

5. Kootenai Health, based in Coeur d'Alene, seeks a manager of revenue integrity and analytics.

6. Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle manager.

7. Scripps Health, based in San Diego, seeks a senior director of revenue cycle.

8. Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

9. Temple University Health System, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

10. UTMB Health, based in Galveston, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle team leader.