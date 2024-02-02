10 physicians affected by staffing changes at Pennsylvania health system

Ten physicians at Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare will be affected by staffing structure changes and service consolidation at some of its practices, The Tribune-Democrat reported Feb. 2.

"We are in the process of notifying our patients about these changes and working closely with those impacted on next steps," a spokesperson for Conemaugh said in a statement shared with the publication.

The Conemaugh Physician Group restructuring aims to help the health system better align with industry standards and the community's healthcare needs, the statement said.

News of the restructuring comes after Johnstown-based Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center laid off employees last May, affecting less than 1% of Conemaugh Memorial's total workforce.

Duke LifePoint Healthcare, which is a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, acquired Conemaugh Health System in 2014.

Conemaugh Health System has more than 5,000 employees, including over 450 physicians. It comprises the Conemaugh Physician Group and Medical Staff, specialty clinics and a network of hospitals, along with patient focused programs, according to its website.