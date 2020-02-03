Epic in the headlines — 5 latest stories

Here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Epic received approval for the construction of two new office buildings on its storybook-themed campus in Verona, Wis.

2. The EHR giant reportedly began telling customers that it will not pursue further integrations with Google Cloud and instead will focus on collaborations with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

3. Judy Faulkner, Epic founder and CEO, emailed some of the company's largest U.S. hospital clients this month and asked them to voice disapproval of HHS' proposed interoperability rule. Citing privacy concerns, Ms. Faulkner told Politico that Epic may sue HHS depending on the data sharing regulations the agency includes in its final version of the proposed rules.

Epic released a public statement on Jan. 27 to clarify its stance on the proposed rules. While the company said it supports HHS' effort to make data sharing easier for patients, Epic said the rule presents "serious risks to patient privacy" because it does not include any transparency requirements for how third-party applications use patient data.

4. Epic on Jan. 22 released an automatic software update to its standard travel screening questionnaire to help hospital clients spot new cases of coronavirus.

5. For the 10th consecutive year, Epic scored the No. 1 spot on KLAS Research's 2020 Overall Software Suite Rankings.

More articles on EHRs:

MedStar 1st health system to join Cerner's clinical research network

KLAS names Epic, Meditech top acute care EMRs

Anne Arundel Health System's opioid measurement EHR tool cuts prescriptions by 65%

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.