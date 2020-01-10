5 things to know about Epic's new campus expansion

Verona, Wis.-based Epic last month received approval for the construction of two new office buildings on its storybook-themed campus, according to a Jan. 9 Cap Times report.

Five things to know:

1. Construction of the first new building, dubbed Mystery, on Epic's Storybook Campus will begin this year, followed by the second building, Castaway, in 2021.

2. The Storybook additions will add 90,000 square feet and 350 offices each to Epic's fifth campus, which will have a total of seven buildings.

3. The Storybook Campus already includes the Alice, Oz, Chocolate Factory and Grimm offices, with the Jules Verne building currently under construction.

4. Each of Epic's five campuses is designed with a theme, including prairie, central park and farm. The EHR giant finished construction on its fourth campus, Wizard Academy, in 2016.

5. Epic's headquarters span 1,100 acres and currently hosts 8,500 employees. The company has an estimated 10,000 employees globally.

