Cerner in the last 30 days

Here are 10 times Becker's reported on EHR vendor Oracle Cerner in the past month.

1. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center will use $3.5 million of a $28 million state loan to install a Cerner EHR, Becker's reported Aug. 28.

2. Kurt DelBene, CIO of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said despite the troubles the department has had with its $16 billion Oracle Cerner EHR rollout, he is still "cautiously optimistic" about it, FedScoop reported Aug. 25.

3. Oracle said Aug. 22 it has joined CancerX, a digital health project that is part of the Biden administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative aimed at reducing deaths due to cancer, and will use its acquisition of Cerner to provide knowledge to the project.

4. Suki, an artificial intelligence voice platform for healthcare, said Aug. 22 it is syncing with Cerner to allow users to take advantage of Suki's clinical documentation tools.

5. Oracle Health will soon be right in the middle of healthcare's American "mecca" when its parent company opens a new $1.35 billion facility in Nashville, Tenn., the Nashville Business Journal reported Aug. 8.

6. Oracle Cerner's revenue cycle management software has had the second-most hospital installations, with 1,926, according to an Aug. 1 report from the data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

7. Marathon Health, a provider of direct primary care for employers, acquired Cerner Workforce Health Solutions, with the transaction closing Aug. 1.

8. The U.S. House passed appropriations legislation that would give the VA $1.9 billion for its Cerner EHR modernization program if it is signed into law, FedScoop reported Aug. 1.

9. Oracle Cerner was voted the second-best EHR for both academic medical centers and large hospitals and fifth-best EHR for community hospitals by survey respondents to Black Book Research, Becker's reported in August.

10. Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services was downgraded to "BB-" and placed on a negative rating watch in part due to "revenue pressure related to its Cerner implementation," according to a July 31 Fitch Ratings report.