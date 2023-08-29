Top 9 EHRs for community hospitals, per Black Book Research

The Sunrise EHR from Altera Digital Health was named the top EHR for community hospitals by Black Book Research.

The research group based its results on surveys of 18 performance indicators conducted between the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023.

Here are the top nine EHRs for hospitals with between 101 and 250 beds, according to the report:

1. Altera Digital Health (Sunrise)

2. Evident (Thrive)

3. Evident (Centriq)

4. Epic

5. Oracle Cerner

6. Altera Digital Health (Paragon)

7. Meditech (Expanse)

8. Medhost

9. GE HealthCare