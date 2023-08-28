California hospital to use state loan to install Cerner

El Centro Regional Medical Center will use $3.5 million of its $28 million loan from California to install a Cerner EHR.

The project has been delayed since August 2022, CEO Pablo Velez, PhD, RN, told Becker's. The hospital was one of 17 awarded zero-interest loans through the California Distressed Hospital loan program.

"The EMR project is needed to centralize data collection, sunset antiquated systems, improve patient scheduling and enhance revenue cycle processes that would generate greater revenue and cash flow collections," Dr. Velez said.