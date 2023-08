Marathon Health, a provider of direct primary care for employers, acquired Cerner Workforce Health Solutions, with the transaction closing Aug. 1.

The acquisition adds 300 ambassadors, 21 clients, 35 health centers and 300,000 members to Marathon Health, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the company.

According to Marathon Health, clients of Cerner Workforce Health Solution will not experience any disruption to their service, and all care teams from the company have been retained.