RCM software with the most hospital installations

Epic's RCM software has the highest number of hospital installations, according to an Aug. 1 report from the data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

"These results aren't too surprising as Epic is also one of the biggest providers of electronic health record systems in the U.S," the report said. "It’s common to find RCM services bundled with EHR systems or medical practice management platforms, as it's a way of better handling patient engagement and ensuring claims remain organized, accurate and easily accessible."

Using data accessed in August 2023 from its HospitalView product, Definitive Health ranked the five most popular RCM software vendors based on the number of hospital installations:

1. Epic Systems Corp.: 2,584 hospital installations

2. Oracle Cerner: 1,926

3. Meditech: 1,170

4. SSI Group: 945

5. Experian Health: 634