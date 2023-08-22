AI-powered voice assistant syncs with Cerner

Suki, an artificial intelligence voice assistant for healthcare, is syncing with Cerner to allow users to take advantage of Suki's clinical documentation tools.

The sync with Cerner comes after Suki connected with Epic through open.epic.com. The move makes Suki the first AI-powered tool with ambient integration across multiple EHR systems, according to an Aug. 22 Suki news release.

Suki generates clinical notes by ambiently listening to a patient's conversation with clinicians.

"At Suki, we strive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians," Belwadi Srikanth, vice president of product and design for Suki, said in the news release. "The EHR is a critical part of clinician workflows so deepening our integration with the EHR means we can help our users save time and energy. Our improved Cerner experience will make it easier for clinicians to accurately document, more efficiently."