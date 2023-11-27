20 hospitals selecting Oracle Health in 2023

Oracle Health has had a busy 2023 as it expanded its presence among smaller community hospitals and even cracked into the overseas markets.
Here are 20 hospitals and health systems selecting Oracle so far in 2023:
- In November, Ronceverte, W.Va.-based Greenbrier Valley Medical Center went live with a new Oracle Health EHR.
- In November, Denison, Iowa-based Crawford County Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Health CommunityWorks.
- In November, Borger, Texas-based Golden Plains Community Hospital selected Oracle Health CommunityWorks.
- In November, Murray, Ky.-based Murray-Calloway County Hospital selected Oracle Health CommunityWorks.
- In November, Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital selected Oracle Health CommunityWorks.
- In November, Rushville, Ill.-based Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Culbertson Clinics selected Oracle Health CommunityWorks.
- In October, Mobile, Ala.-based Ascension Providence Hospital will remain on Cerner after the hospital was sold to USA Health.
- In September, John Day, Ore.-based Blue Mountain Hospital went live with Cerner CommunityWorks.
- In August, El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center used $3.5 million in state loans to install a Cerner EHR.
- In July, King of Prussia, Pa.-based UHS selected Oracle Cerner for its more than 200 behavioral health sites.
- In July, Vandalia Health, based in Charleston, W.Va., extended its contract with Oracle Cerner by 10 years.
- In June, Dimmit Regional Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, selected Oracle Health to add efficiencies by consolidating to a single integrated record across its health system.
- In June, Woodlands (Texas) Specialty Hospital opted for Oracle Health as its EHR vendor.
- In June, Chester, Calif.-based Seneca Healthcare District selected CommunityWorks.
- In June, Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center spent $65 million to install Cerner.
- In April, Columbia, Mo.-based MU Healthcare tapped Oracle to help clinicians reduce administrative tasks.
- In March, Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Health went live with the first phase of its Oracle Cerner EHR.
- In February, Oracle Cerner and other health IT vendors rolled out a new EHR system at 11 military facilities.
- In February, the software giant continued its Middle East expansion, as Dubai-based King's College London selected Oracle Cerner to power its EHR system.
- In February, Oracle Cerner signed a 10-year deal with the Nova Scotia Health Authority to implement its EHR system for its 1 million Canadian patients.