Alabama hospital to remain on Cerner after sale

Mobile, Ala.-based Ascension Providence Hospital will remain on Cerner as it is sold to USA Health, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The Mobile-based hospital, which is now named USA Health Providence Hospital, "will remain on Ascension's instance of Cerner for approximately one year and then will transition to USA Health's instance of Cerner," the spokesperson said. The transaction closed Oct. 1.

In April, USA Health, the academic health system of the University of South Alabama, confirmed that it would buy the 349-bed hospital for $85 million.