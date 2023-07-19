UHS picks Oracle Cerner EHR for 200+ behavioral health sites

Universal Health Services is implementing Oracle Health's electronic health record in over 200 behavioral health facilities nationwide.

Oracle's technology has already been utilized in UHS acute care hospitals for a decade, but the expansion into behavioral health facilities will allow for one unified EHR for patients' behavioral and physical health histories.

The decision to expand the EHR was motivated by the "historical lack of health record digitization in the behavioral health sector," Matt Peterson, president of UHS's behavioral health division, said in a July 19 news release from King of Prussia, Pa.-based UHS.

Implementing the Oracle Cerner EHR will allow behavioral health providers to join acute care teams in easily and securely sharing patient information through a portable, digitized record, according to the release.