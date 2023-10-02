Walgreens CIO latest to leave in exec reshuffling

Walgreens CIO Hsiao Wang is leaving the company just a year after being appointed to the role, Bloomberg reported Oct. 2.

Mr. Wang's departure comes after former Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer abruptly left the company in August. Former CFO James Kehoe stepped down from his role a month before Ms. Brewer.

Former CIO of Northwestern Mutual, Neal Sample, will fill in for Mr. Wang. Mr. Sample formerly held the CIO and COO roles at Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits management company. Prior to joining Walgreens, Mr. Wang was CIO at crafts retailer Michael's.

The executive shakeup comes as Walgreens looks to broaden its reach into healthcare. In 2021, the company spent $5.5 billion to acquire a majority stake in primary care provider VillageMD. In January 2023, VillageMD bought the healthcare company Summit Health.