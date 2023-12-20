Walgreens chief medical officer forecasts surge in value-based care

Sashi Moodley, MD, chief medical officer at Walgreens Health, said he predicts the healthcare industry will make a strategic shift toward value-based care models in 2024.

"I predict increased adoption of value-based care models," he told Becker's in an emailed statement. "The increasing emphasis on improving patient outcomes while simultaneously controlling costs creates pressure to evolve the traditional fee for service model as payers accelerate their demands to pay for outcomes and not on promises."

Dr. Moodley also said he predicts risk-bearing entities will seek to form deeper strategic partnerships and reduce reliance on coordinating multiple vendors and solutions. Specifically, health systems will look to enter value-based care models to continue to improve patient outcomes and diversify their revenue streams, while also seeking strategic partners like Walgreens to help alleviate labor shortages, rising costs and "other operational issues coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic."