VillageMD's senior VP leaves for new role

Howard Cutler, senior vice president of payer strategies for VillageMD, has left the company for a new role at One Call.

One Call, a healthcare network management company, named Mr. Cutler as its new chief strategy and network officer, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the company.

In this role, he will oversee the company's provider network, product management and marketing teams, as well as lead strategic planning efforts and drive the execution of key initiatives.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Cutler led payer contracting for VillageMD and was also vice president of healthcare delivery for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey from 2019 to 2022.