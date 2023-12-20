Verily's chief medical officer steps down

Verily, the life sciences unit owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is losing its chief medical officer.

Amy Abernethy, MD, chief medical officer and president of product development, is leaving Verily to lead a new healthcare nonprofit, according to her LinkedIn.

"The decision to leave Verily was difficult, but made easier knowing that we are now actively building what only two and a half years ago was a bold vision," she wrote. "I am confident that the vision, roadmaps and plans are in place; the team is awesome; the progress astonishing."

At Verily, Ms. Abernethy oversaw teams that developed and delivered solutions that bridge the gap between clinical research and care.

This comes shortly after Alphabet said in October that it would be laying off an unknown number of employees at Verily.