The next vital sign the Apple Watch will reportedly track

The new Apple Watch X, set to be released in 2024, will come equipped with blood pressure tracking technology, Bloomberg reported Aug. 13.

Apple has reportedly been working on the blood pressure monitor for its watch for years, but it has taken a while to perfect its accuracy. The sensor and software would be able to tell if a user has high blood pressure. An Apple spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request from Becker's for comment.

While its rival Big Tech companies enter into retail healthcare or cloud partnerships with hospitals, Apple has been focusing intensely on the wearables side of the healthcare market. The tech giant is also reportedly working on outfitting AirPods with brain activity trackers and sensors that can detect if wearers have a cold, as well as artificial intelligence-powered health tracking for the iPhone and a noninvasive blood glucose monitor.