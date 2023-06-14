Oracle trains generative AI to create model for medical, 1st responders

Oracle Chair and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said the company is partnering with AI startup Cohere to develop generative AI services for organizations including healthcare.

In a June 12 earnings call for Oracle, Mr. Ellison said it will embed Cohere's generative AI into many of its products. For instance, Oracle said it has started using its own data to train Cohere for medical professionals and first-responders.

"We used our own private data to improve and extend the training of existing Cohere large language models," Mr. Ellison said in the call. "This supplementary training resulted in two new specialized large language models, one for medical professionals and one for first responders."

Mr. Ellison said large language models in healthcare have the potential to "help speed the discovery of new drugs, improve the quality of patient care, and increase access to healthcare by lowering costs."