Optum's year of layoffs, closures

From laying off nurses at a chain of its urgent care clinics to closing down clinics in Florida and Minnesota, some aspects of Optum are shrinking even with total revenue in the third quarter up 22% year over year.

Most recently, Optum-owned MedExpress Urgent Care told Becker's on Nov. 8 that it was shuttering seven clinics in Minnesota and Florida. The affected facilities include those in Lutz, West Tampa, Carrollwood and Boca Raton, Fla. And in Minnesota, clinics in Eden Prairie, West St. Paul and Cloquet have closed.

Shortly before this, former employees with UnitedHealth Group's Optum and its subsidiaries began taking to social media in August to state that an unknown number of layoffs were occurring across the company.

As part of this, Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care ended up eliminating registered nursing positions at nearly 150 facilities.

Meanwhile, a regional senior security manager for Optum's Pacific West region took to LinkedIn to say he was "part of the worldwide reductions in force by UnitedHealth Group and Optum." He was just one of many who took to social media platforms to say they were laid off from the company.

"We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve," UnitedHealth Group told Becker's in a statement during the layoffs. "As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."

This comes at a time where Optum's revenue is seeing continual increases with the company reporting $56.7 billion in the third quarter. The company's data and analytics arm also saw a 35% increase in revenue year over year following the company's purchase of Change Healthcare for $13 billion.