Kroger expands healthcare reach with medtech partnership

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of grocery store chain Kroger, is partnering with medtech company Soda Health to launch a new benefits program.

The Smart Health benefits program allows Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer program recipients to receive pharmacy and nutrition services at Kroger. Soda Health will operate the program, according to a Dec. 7 Kroger news release.

"Together, Soda Health and Kroger Health are enabling localized and personalized healthcare to customers," Soda Health CEO Robby Knight said in the news release. "We chose to collaborate with Kroger Health to share the prominent role that Food as Medicine plays in health care. Through their services, including OptUp and registered dietitians, they are working to empower people to make choices that will impact their overall wellbeing."