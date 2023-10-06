Healthcare discounts absent from Amazon's next Prime day

Amazon Prime customers looking to get a deal on healthcare will have to wait.

Unlike July's Prime Day, the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days will not have any healthcare-related discounts.

For Prime Day, in a first for the online retailer, Amazon offered discounts for One Medical, the membership-based primary care company it acquired in February for $3.9 billion. The annual memberships for One Medical, which typically cost $199, were discounted to $144.

But there will be no healthcare sales this time around, Amazon confirmed to Becker's. Prime Big Deal Days runs Oct. 10-11.