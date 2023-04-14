Grocery chain giant Albertsons partners with Apple on new digital health platform

Grocery giant Albertsons is partnering with Apple to use data from the iPhone and Apple Watch on their recently launched Sincerely Health platform.

Customers can link their Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone to the Sincerely Health platform and earn grocery rewards at Albertsons.

Sincerely Health users can also meet with general practitioners via telehealth and manage their pharmacy benefits online, according to an April 12 Albertsons news release.

"We are taking another step towards our commitment to inspire well-being by rewarding customers for their physical activity. Customers can now connect their Apple Watch or iPhone and receive rewards for closing their activity rings," Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and executive vice president of health at Albertsons Companies, said in the release. "By integrating Apple Watch with the Sincerely Health platform, we are making it easy for customers to get value and also receive incentives for achieving their fitness goals."