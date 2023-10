As Google looks to get employees back into the office, it will expand its suite of on-site wellness centers in 2024, HR Brew reported Oct. 2.

The tech giant said it will open wellness centers in Austin, Texas, Boulder, Colo., and Chicago, as well as expand services to include dermatology and gynecology.

The tech giant will also have on-site pharmacies, according to the publication.

The new healthcare perks will be available to full and part-time employees in-office.