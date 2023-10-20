Google can track analytics from healthcare providers, judge says

A California judge rejected the request to prevent the tech giant Google from gathering user analytics data from websites of healthcare providers, Law360 reported Oct. 18.

The judge said there is no evidence that Google has been using the collected information from healthcare providers' websites for "criminal or tortious purposes," according to the publication.

This comes as the tech giant was facing several lawsuits alleging that its code, which is present on 94 percent of healthcare provider websites, tracked, collected and monetized users' health information, violating federal, state and common law.





