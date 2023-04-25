Best Buy partners with health-focused smart ring company

Best Buy has partnered with a company that sells a smart ring that collects health data.

The Oura Ring will be sold at the tech retailer's 850-plus stores and online platforms. The device can constantly monitor sleep and other biometrics and is smaller and less intrusive than many of the wearables currently on the market.

"There's been incredible innovation in the wearables space, and we know our customers are excited to utilize technology to enhance their health and wellness," said Frank Bedo, senior vice president of Best Buy, in an April 24 news release. "Oura Ring is a natural fit for us as we continue to bring our customers the latest innovations in health technology."

The move continues Best Buy's push into providing technology and capabilities for at-home care. The retailer paid $400 million in 2021 for remote patient monitoring company Current Health, which has since partnered with several health systems.