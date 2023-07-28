AWS to update medical AI scribe based on feedback

Amazon Web Services said it will make tweaks to its new clinical documentation tool, AWS HealthScribe, based on feedback to ensure it is working "at scale," CNBC reported July 26.

"We update the underlying technology based on the feedback that we're getting," Tehsin Syed, general manager of health AI at AWS, told CNBC. "From an adoption perspective, I think there's a lot of interest, and we want to be very careful about making sure it's going to work at scale in the right way."

The new tool, which is already being used by 3M Health Information Systems, Babylon Health and ScribeEMR, will work closely with these companies to "determine plans for expanding access."

Currently, AWS HealthScribe is only available for limited private preview capacity and is "geared toward general medicine and orthopedics specialties," according to the company.

Amazon joins other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft that are piloting healthcare AI programs designed to save clinicians time on administrative burdens.