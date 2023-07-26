The disruptors entering the healthcare AI race

Healthcare disruptors such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft are creating new software products and services integrated with generative artificial intelligence that are aiming to tackle healthcare's biggest burdens — clinician documentation and making sense of healthcare data.
Here are the three disruptors entering the healthcare generative AI race:
- Amazon Web Services revealed a new healthcare service, dubbed AWS HealthScribe. The tool uses generative artificial intelligence and speech recognition to automatically draft clinical documentation. After automatically generating a summary of the conversation between clinician and patient, the results can be uploaded to the EHR.
- Google Cloud partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to use generative AI to make searching for patient information easier and more conversational, like a Google search. The health system is piloting Google Cloud's tool, the Enterprise Search in Generative AI App Builder, to access and interpret complex data from a patient's medical history.
- Microsoft partnered with one of the largest EHR vendors, Epic Systems. The pair is working on developing and integrating Microsoft's generative AI into Epic's EHR software to reduce the documentation burden on providers. Under the partnership, Epic software will integrate Microsoft's Azure OpenAI and provide draft messages to providers within patient portals. Physicians can then review the message and make any modifications before it is sent to a patient.