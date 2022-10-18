Amazon releases healthcare compliance accelerator

Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in supporting healthcare compliance efforts.

The Landing Zone Accelerator for Healthcare is a set of configuration files across more than 35 AWS services and features that help healthcare organizations manage and govern a multiaccount environment, according to an Oct. 14 press release from Amazon.

The accelerator aims to help healthcare organizations around the world align security controls with prominent international frameworks such as HIPAA, Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog and National Cyber Security Centre.