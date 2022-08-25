Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company

Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev.

Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.

Prior to joining CareRev, Ms. Bedard was head of executive development at Amazon, where she led talent management initiatives and introduced development strategies for the leadership team.

She also served as head of strategy and operations for AWS Educate.