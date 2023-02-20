6 healthcare jobs Amazon is hiring for this month

Despite broader challenges in the tech industry, Amazon continues its push into healthcare. Here are six healthcare jobs the technology giant is hiring for.

1. Manager, Healthcare Compliance, NA Solutions Delivery: Will lead a team of three to four program managers to deliver end-to-end healthcare compliance solutions.

2. Principal Enterprise Account Executive for Healthcare, Higher Education and Research: Will help drive the adoption and growth of emerging cloud-based technologies.

3. Regulatory Change Compliance Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will keep coworkers informed of relevant regulations, understand how they apply to Amazon Pharmacy and hold teams accountable for implementing changes accordingly.

4. Team Lead Pharmacist, Amazon Pharmacy: Will manage and assist pharmacy team members in their day-to-day tasks.

5. Senior Life Sciences Account Manager, Startups, Amazon Web Services: WIll help drive the growth of high-potential early, mid-, and late-stage startups.

6. Pharmacy Technician, Fulfillment, Amazon Pharmacy: Will assist the pharmacist in filling prescription items, as permitted by the state board of pharmacy.