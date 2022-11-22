3 healthcare moves from JPMorgan

From launching a healthcare venture capital firm to opening three new primary care clinics, JPMorgan continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are three recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's.

JPMorgan Chase is opening three advanced primary care centers on the sites of its offices in the area of Columbus, Ohio, as part of its new Morgan Health business unit.





JPMorgan launched a healthcare venture capital team targeting the life sciences. The team, Life Sciences Private Capital, plans to invest in early- to later-stage healthcare companies and seeks to capitalize on innovation in areas such as genetic medicine, autoimmune diseases, cardiometabolic diseases and rare disorders.





JPMorgan's healthcare arm snagged Cheryl Pegus, MD, Walmart's former executive vice president of health and wellness, for a managing director role. As a managing director at Morgan Health, JPMorgan's healthcare arm, Dr. Pegus will work with the company's venture group investing $250 million in innovative health companies.