9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships: Mayo, Jefferson Health & more 

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Cambridge, Mass.-based Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard partnered to enhance research innovation with major speed increases, cost reduction for genomic workloads on Google Cloud.

2. The teaching hospital division of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with Boston-based Northeastern University to offer an online master's management degree in digital healthcare transformation.

3. Sixty Oregon hospitals and GE Healthcare partnered to launch the nation's first automated statewide hospital bed management tool.

4. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente launched the Advanced Care at Home Coalition, a new innovation group focused on transforming healthcare delivery outside of the four walls of a hospital.

5. Two New Jersey hospitals — Edison-based Hackensack Meridian and West Orange-based RWJBarnabas — and two of the state's schools — Princeton University and New Brunswick-based Rutgers University — broke ground Oct. 14 on a hub for research, innovation and medical education.

6. Jefferson Health tapped General Catalyst to serve as its innovation partner, helping the Philadelphia-based health system tackle digital transformation initiatives, including modernizing tech platforms and diversifying its revenue streams.

7. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health joined 14 other health systems in investing in Xealth, a digital health startup spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence in 2017.

8. TripleBlind, a digital privacy and data sharing platform, raised $24 million in a series A funding round led by Mayo Clinic and General Catalyst.

9. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield said they plan to add more healthcare startups to their joint health tech incubator 1501 Health by the beginning of 2022.