Hackensack Meridian, RWJBarnabas unveil $665M innovation and tech hub

Two New Jersey hospitals — Edison-based Hackensack Meridian and West Orange-based RWJ Barnabas — and two of the state's schools — Princeton University and New Brunswick-based Rutgers University — broke ground Oct. 14 on a hub for research, innovation and medical education.
Three details:
- The New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub is in downtown New Brunswick, and its development costs total $665 million.
- Rutgers' medical school and translational research facility will be relocated to the development, which also will contain an innovation center and space for core partners to conduct projects.
- The innovation center is considered the cornerstone of the hub. It will provide a collaborative space for researchers, entrepreneurs and startups and will include an office, studio, conference facilities and wet and dry laboratories.