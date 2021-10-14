Hackensack Meridian, RWJBarnabas unveil $665M innovation and tech hub

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Two New Jersey hospitals — Edison-based Hackensack Meridian and West Orange-based RWJ Barnabas — and two of the state's schools — Princeton University and New Brunswick-based Rutgers University — broke ground Oct. 14 on a hub for research, innovation and medical education.

Three details:

  1. The New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub is in downtown New Brunswick, and its development costs total $665 million.

  2. Rutgers' medical school and translational research facility will be relocated to the development, which also will contain an innovation center and space for core partners to conduct projects.

  3. The innovation center is considered the cornerstone of the hub. It will provide a collaborative space for researchers, entrepreneurs and startups and will include an office, studio, conference facilities and wet and dry laboratories.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars