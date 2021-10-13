60 Oregon hospitals deploy nation's 1st statewide bed management tool: 3 details

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Oregon hospitals and GE Healthcare partnered to launch the nation's first automated statewide hospital bed management tool.
Three details:
- The tool, which is financially backed by HHS, is used by 60 hospitals, according to an Oct. 13 news release. It will be deployed to every hospital in Oregon by 2022.
- The tool manages hospital data and provides real-time occupancy data from hospitals. Hospitals can use the tool to allocate resources at a statewide level.
- By eliminating the need to manually enter capacity data, hospitals that participated saved 45,000 hours of labor or $3 million dollars in labor costs, according to the release.