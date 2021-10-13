Mayo Clinic, Northeastern U roll out digital healthcare transformation master's program

Listen
The teaching hospital division of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with Boston-based Northeastern University to offer an online master's management degree in digital healthcare transformation, the schools said Oct. 12.
Four details:
- The yearlong program is seeking early- to mid-career healthcare professionals who want to shift to the business management side of the field, as well as people who work in management positions in other industries who want to move into healthcare.
- Students can earn a certificate in one of three specialized areas or earn all three certificates to receive a master's degree.
- Faculty from Northeastern's business and health sciences schools will co-teach courses with Mayo Clinic faculty.
- The program launches in the spring of 2022.