Trinity Health joins $25M funding round for Providence's digital health spinout

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health on Oct. 19 joined 14 other health systems in investing in Xealth, a digital health startup spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence in 2017.
Four things to know:
- Xealth’s digital health platform, available to more than 100,000 physicians, integrates with EHRs to centralize digital health tools' integration, prescribing, monitoring and governance.
- Trinity Health participated in Xealth's $25 million series B funding round. Xealth said the money will be used to double the company's employee base and support product innovation.
- The 14 other health systems that have invested in Xealth are: Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.), Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.), Banner Health (Phoenix), ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.), Cleveland Clinic, Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.), Froedtert Health (Milwaukee), MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.), Memorial Hermann (Houston), Nebraska Medicine (Omaha), Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.), Providence, Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) and UPMC (Pittsburgh)..
- Non-health system investors include Cerner, Phillips, Novartis and McKesson.