14 health systems invest in digital health startup Xealth

Xealth, a digital health startup spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence in 2017, has garnered 14 health system investors to date.
Six things to know:
- Xealth’s digital health platform, which is available to more than 100,000 physicians, integrates with EHRs to centralize digital health tools' integration, prescribing, monitoring and governance.
- The startup on Sept. 21 closed a $24 million series B funding round led by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, the venture capital arm of Advocate Aurora Health, which is based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.
- Seven health systems made first-time investments in Xealth: Banner Health (Phoenix), ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.), Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.), Memorial Hermann (Houston), Nebraska Medicine (Omaha), Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.).
- Along with Advocate Aurora Health, the following six health systems were existing investors: Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.), Cleveland Clinic, Froedtert Health (Milwaukee), MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.), Providence and UPMC (Pittsburgh).
- The startup has raised $52.6 million to date. Non-health system investors include Cerner, Phillips, Novartis and McKesson.
- Xealth said the money from the series B funding round will be used to double the company's employee base and support product innovation.