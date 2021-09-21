14 health systems invest in digital health startup Xealth

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen

Xealth, a digital health startup spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence in 2017, has garnered 14 health system investors to date.

Six things to know:

  1. Xealth’s digital health platform, which is available to more than 100,000 physicians, integrates with EHRs to centralize digital health tools' integration, prescribing, monitoring and governance.

  2. The startup on Sept. 21 closed a $24 million series B funding round led by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, the venture capital arm of Advocate Aurora Health, which is based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.

  3. Seven health systems made first-time investments in Xealth: Banner Health (Phoenix), ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.), Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.), Memorial Hermann (Houston), Nebraska Medicine (Omaha), Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.).

  4. Along with Advocate Aurora Health, the following six health systems were existing investors: Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.), Cleveland Clinic, Froedtert Health (Milwaukee), MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.), Providence and UPMC (Pittsburgh).

  5. The startup has raised $52.6 million to date. Non-health system investors include Cerner, Phillips, Novartis and McKesson.

  6. Xealth said the money from the series B funding round will be used to double the company's employee base and support product innovation.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars