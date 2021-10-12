Broad Institute taps Google Cloud to power genomic research platform

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Broad Institute are partnering and moving their workloads to Google Cloud to enhance research innovation, a move that reduced data processing costs by 85 percent.
Four things to know:
- The Broad Institute, which also partnered with Intel, hosts a genomic data library, which helps researchers and engineers build and share new tools and infrastructure for genomic research, according to an Oct. 12 news release.
- By moving to Google Cloud, the Broad Institute's workflows will run 25 percent faster and at a 34 percent lower cost, according to the release, as well as reduce data processing costs by 85 percent.
- The Broad Institute, Microsoft and Google's sister company Verily developed the Terra platform. The platform, which is built on the cloud, is used by biomedical researchers to access data and run analyses. The collaboration allows researchers to innovate life sciences research worldwide and enables a centralized data ecosystem that streamlines biomedical research, according to the release.
- Geraldine Van der Auwera, data sciences platform director of outreach and communications at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, said she "knew the cloud would allow a whole new level of data federation and collaboration, and [they] could work with others to create a cloud-based data ecosystem, where researchers could combine their workflows on more than the data they generated with other datasets into richer, more powerful computational experiments."