8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Portland, Ore.-based insurer Moda Health partnered with Fitbit Oct. 26 to provide devices to more than 64,000 members as part of its new digital health offerings.

2. Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital in Tyler tapped HitCheck, a cognitive assessment app, to bring mobile concussion tests to the sidelines for student athletes across the state.

3. The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command awarded Fitbit $2.5 million to develop wearable tech capabilities that can detect COVID-19 before symptoms start and test the devices with Northwell Health.

4. Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center implemented a new digital front door mobile platform from Phunware that allows patients to access indoor wayfinding capabilities, view their medical records in Epic MyChart and manage prescriptions all in one app.

5. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and its digital health innovation center expanded their collaboration with Fern Health, a virtual musculoskeletal pain management program.

6. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health tapped health IT startup Kyruus for new software to improve its providers' online profiles and strengthen patient matching and online scheduling.

7. Healthcare consulting firm Healthcare Advisory Network in Centerville, Ohio, and national prescription and telemedicine program BasiCare Plus in Wooster, Ohio, partnered with Amazon to offer telemedicine services with free prescription medications to the retail giant's customers.

8. The NYC Test & Trace Corps, a COVID-19 testing initiative led by NYC Health + Hospitals and the NYC Department of Health, partnered with clinical telehealth provider Essen Health Care to deploy mobile testing units Nov. 2 to underserved neighborhoods.

More articles on digital transformation:

Tampa General develops venture capital fund, names VP for innovation: 5 things to know

Texas A&M University develops self-driving van for telehealth visits

5 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.